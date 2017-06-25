A new shopping experience
Find Goodys at Unbeatable Prices
Buy Anything. Wherever. Whenever.
All goodies are below $10 USD and curated by quality.
FREE Worldwide Shipping with every purchase.
Get Freebies a.k.a. Free Goodys
You can get goodys for free, incl. free shipping. Simply download Goody, invite a friend and once your friend buys a Goody, both you and your friend receive a Freebie.
Start now! Give and get freebies.
Support
We're here to help
About Your Order
To get support about a particular order, please go into the Goody app and open your Order History. Now select the order you'd like to inquire about and hit the top right "Contact Support" button. Please explain your question and one of our Goody Happiness Officers will reply to you as soon as possible.
Track Your Order
Each Goody order's current shipment status can be easily tracked. Open the Goody app and go into your Order History. Now select an order and tap on the tracking number. The Goody order tracking website will open with the details about your order. If you know the shipment tracking number (not the order ID), you can look up your tracking information on our Goody tracking website: http://track.thegoodyshop.com/